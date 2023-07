Libema Open Results

Monday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: €673,630 Surface: Grass DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from Libema…

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Maxime Cressy (8), United States, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Ugo Humbert (7), France, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (5), Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Veronika Kudermetova (1), Russia, def. Alison Riske-Amritraj, United States, 6-3, 3-0, ret.

Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Jessika Ponchet, France, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka (3), Belarus, def. Natalija Stevanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Carol Zhao, Canada, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

Liudmila Samsonova (2), Russia, def. Lena Papadakis, Germany, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3).

Emina Bektas, United States, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Robin Haase and Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 11-9.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, and Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (3), Poland, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-8.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

