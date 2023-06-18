Libema Open Results

Sunday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: €673,630 Surface: Grass DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Libema…

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Tallon Griekspoor (6), Netherlands, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Championship

Ekaterina Alexandrova (4), Russia, def. Veronika Kudermetova (1), Russia, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

