Libema Open Results

Saturday

At Autotron Rosmalen

Den Bosch, Netherlands

Purse: €673,630

Surface: Grass

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Saturday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Tallon Griekspoor (6), Netherlands, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Ekaterina Alexandrova (4), Russia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (7), Belarus, 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Veronika Kudermetova (1), Russia, def. Viktoria Hruncakova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-3.

