Libema Open Results

Friday

At Autotron Rosmalen

Den Bosch, Netherlands

Purse: €673,630

Surface: Grass

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Friday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Tallon Griekspoor (6), Netherlands, def. Alex de Minaur (4), Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Jannik Sinner (2), Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (7), Belarus, def. Liudmila Samsonova (2), Russia, 7-6 (4), 3-1, ret.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (4), Russia, def. Emina Bektas, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Viktoria Hruncakova, Slovakia, def. Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Veronika Kudermetova (1), Russia, def. Celine Naef, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Jordan Thompson and Alex de Minaur, Australia, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Yanina Wickmayer and Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-4, 6-3.

Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 7-5, 4-6, 10-4.

