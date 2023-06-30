Las Vegas hosts Connecticut following Carrington’s 23-point showing

Connecticut Sun (12-4, 6-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (13-1, 7-0 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Connecticut Sun (12-4, 6-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (13-1, 7-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut plays the Las Vegas Aces after DiJonai Carrington scored 23 points in the Sun’s 89-81 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Aces have gone 8-0 at home. Las Vegas is the best team in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 77.4 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Sun are 7-1 on the road. Connecticut ranks third in the WNBA giving up 78.2 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 8 the Sun won 94-77 led by 41 points from DeWanna Bonner, while Kelsey Plum scored 16 points for the Aces.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Aces.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, eight assists and 2.1 steals for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 91.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 86.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.