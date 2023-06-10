Las Vegas faces Chicago in non-conference matchup

Chicago Sky (5-3, 2-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (7-1, 4-0 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (5-3, 2-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (7-1, 4-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Chicago Sky in out-of-conference action.

Las Vegas finished 13-5 at home last season while going 26-10 overall. The Aces averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 12.9 bench points last season.

Chicago finished 26-10 overall last season while going 12-6 on the road. The Sky averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second chance points and 22.6 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot), Morgan Bertsch: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

