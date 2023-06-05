Jimenez, Brown work 7 scoreless innings of relief, Oregon State eliminates Sam Houston at regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aiden Jimenez and Ryan Brown combined to pitch seven scoreless innings of relief, Brady Kasper’s…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aiden Jimenez and Ryan Brown combined to pitch seven scoreless innings of relief, Brady Kasper’s two-run single gave Oregon State the lead for good and the Beavers beat Sam Houston 3-1 Sunday night in an elimination game at the Baton Rouge Regional.

Oregon State (41-19), which lost 6-5 to LSU earlier Sunday. advances to face the Tigers on Monday. The Beavers need two wins — and LSU just one — to win the regional and advance to the super regionals.

Mikey Kane hit an RBI double in the top of the fourth inning and scored on a two-RBI single by Brady Kasper to give Oregon State a 3-1 lead.

Oregon State starter Ian Lawson walked four batters and gave up a hit and a run before being relieved in the top of the third by Jimenez (5-2), who struck out six while allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Ryan Brown gave up back-to-back two-out singles before he Jake Tatom to fly out to end the game and earn his 11th save of the season.

Starter Marshall Wales (2-6) gave up three runs on five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts over 5 innings for Sam Houston (39-25). Braden Davis allowed just one hit in four scoreless innings of relief.

