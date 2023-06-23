Medvedev beaten in Halle Open quarterfinals after Sinner retires with a muscle injury

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Daniil Medvedev lost in the Halle Open quarterfinals and continued his mixed start to the grass-court…

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Daniil Medvedev lost in the Halle Open quarterfinals and continued his mixed start to the grass-court season, while Jannik Sinner’s preparations for Wimbledon were disrupted when an adductor muscle injury forced him to retire from his match on Friday.

Medvedev was upset by Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 7-6 (3) for only his second loss in nine quarterfinals this season. The third-ranked Russian dropped to a 2-2 record on grass this season following his first-round loss at the Libema Open last week.

Bautista Agut faces another Russian opponent, Andrey Rublev, in the semifinals after Rublev converted his fifth match point against Tallon Griekspoor to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and end a seven-match win streak for Griekspoor, the Libema Open winner.

Organizers said Sinner retired from his match against Alexander Bublik after straining his adductor while trying to react to a drop shot from Bublik. Sinner took a medical timeout following the first set and retired after going a break down in the second with Bublik leading 7-5, 2-0. It was not immediately clear how serious the injury might be.

Sinner was playing in the quarterfinals for the ninth time this season and was also a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon last year.

Bublik will face Alexander Zverev, who won against Nicholas Jarry 7-5, 6-3, gaining a measure of revenge after Jarry beat him in the semifinals in Geneva a month ago.

It will be Bublik’s first semifinal on tour since February in Marseille.

Zverev is in the Halle semifinals for a third time, but the first since 2017.

