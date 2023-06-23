Indiana visits Las Vegas following Young’s 23-point game

Indiana Fever (4-7, 3-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (11-1, 7-0 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (4-7, 3-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (11-1, 7-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas hosts the Indiana Fever after Jackie Young scored 23 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 99-79 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

The Aces are 5-0 in home games. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference with 22.0 assists per game led by Chelsea Gray averaging 6.3.

The Fever have gone 4-3 away from home. Indiana has a 3-4 record against opponents above .500.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Aces defeated the Fever 84-80 in their last meeting on June 4. A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 27 points, and Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Aces.

NaLyssa Smith is averaging 14.1 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 91.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Fever: 4-6, averaging 85.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.