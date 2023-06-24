Indiana visits Las Vegas after Mitchell’s 25-point performance

Indiana Fever (5-7, 3-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (11-1, 7-0 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (5-7, 3-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (11-1, 7-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -16.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Las Vegas Aces after Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points in the Fever’s 80-68 win against the Seattle Storm.

The Aces have gone 5-0 at home. Las Vegas is the top team in the Western Conference with 40.5 points in the paint led by A’ja Wilson averaging 10.7.

The Fever have gone 4-3 away from home. Indiana is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Aces won 84-80 in the last matchup on June 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Aces.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 15.4 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 91.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Fever: 5-5, averaging 85.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

