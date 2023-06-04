Hoskins, Loer combine for 4-hitter, Xavier eliminates Vanderbilt 2-1 at Nashville Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Hoskins and Justin Loer combined to throw a four-hitter, Jared Cushing scored the go-ahead run…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Hoskins and Justin Loer combined to throw a four-hitter, Jared Cushing scored the go-ahead run when Matthew DePrey was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning and Xavier beat host Vanderbilt 2-1 Sunday in a loser-out game at the Nashville Regional.

Xavier (39-24) advances to play Oregon later Sunday and must beat the Ducks twice to advance to the super regionals. Oregon is a win away from advancing.

DePrey, who came to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded, was hit by the first pitch he faced to bring home Jared Cushing and give the Musketeers their first lead of the game at 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Hoskins (7-2) allowed a run on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in seven innings pitched for Xavier. Justin Loer (7 saves) gave up a hit with three strikeouts in two scoreless innings of relief.

Jonathan Vastine led off the third with a double and then scored on single by Davis Diaz to give Vanderbilt (42-20) a 1-0 lead.

DePrey was hit by a pitch to lead off the sixth inning, Andrew Walker followed with a single and DePrey — who moved to third on a fly out by Tyler DeMartino — scored on a sacrifice fly by Matt McCormick to make it 1-all.

Vanderbilt starter Sam Hliboki went 5 1/3 innings, allowing a run on four hits and twice hit DePrey with a pitch.

The game was delay for nearly-4 hours in the top of the ninth inning due to lightning in the area.

