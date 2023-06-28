|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Colorado)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Everett (Seattle)
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver 2, Spokane 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Eugene at Everett, 3:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
