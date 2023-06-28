Live Radio
Home » Sports » High-A Northwest League Glance

High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

June 28, 2023, 10:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Northwest League
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Colorado) 3 1 .750
Eugene (San Francisco) 2 1 .667 ½
Everett (Seattle) 2 1 .667 ½
Vancouver (Toronto) 2 2 .500 1
Hillsboro (Arizona) 1 2 .333
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver 2, Spokane 1

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Eugene at Everett, 3:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up