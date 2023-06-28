All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Spokane (Colorado) 3 1 .750 — Eugene (San Francisco) 2 1…

All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Spokane (Colorado) 3 1 .750 — Eugene (San Francisco) 2 1 .667 ½ Everett (Seattle) 2 1 .667 ½ Vancouver (Toronto) 2 2 .500 1 Hillsboro (Arizona) 1 2 .333 1½ Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 0 3 .000 2½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver 2, Spokane 1

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Eugene at Everett, 3:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.