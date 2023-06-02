|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Colorado)
|25
|21
|.543
|—
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|25
|21
|.543
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|24
|23
|.511
|1½
|Everett (Seattle)
|23
|23
|.500
|2
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|23
|24
|.489
|2½
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|19
|27
|.413
|6
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Spokane 5, Tri-City 3
Everett 3, Hillsboro 2, 11 innings
Eugene 8, Vancouver 1
|Thursday’s Games
Tri-City 4, Spokane 2
Hillsboro 13, Everett 12
Vancouver 8, Eugene 0
|Friday’s Games
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
