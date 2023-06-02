All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Spokane (Colorado) 25 21 .543 — Vancouver (Toronto) 25 21 .543…

All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Spokane (Colorado) 25 21 .543 — Vancouver (Toronto) 25 21 .543 — Eugene (San Francisco) 24 23 .511 1½ Everett (Seattle) 23 23 .500 2 Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 23 24 .489 2½ Hillsboro (Arizona) 19 27 .413 6

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 5, Tri-City 3

Everett 3, Hillsboro 2, 11 innings

Eugene 8, Vancouver 1

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City 4, Spokane 2

Hillsboro 13, Everett 12

Vancouver 8, Eugene 0

Friday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

