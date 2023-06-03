Hazard ends frustrating stint at Real Madrid, Asensio also leaving

MADRID (AP) — Eden Hazard’s frustrating stint at Real Madrid has officially ended after the Spanish club announced on Saturday…

MADRID (AP) — Eden Hazard’s frustrating stint at Real Madrid has officially ended after the Spanish club announced on Saturday it will be parting ways with him and fellow forward Marco Asensio.

While the 32-year-old Hazard barely played for Madrid in recent years, Asensio was a useful backup and scorer off the bench.

Hazard had one more year on the five-year contract he signed when he arrived on a blockbuster 100-million-euro transfer from Chelsea in 2019. The Belgium forward was plagued by nagging injuries from the start and fell out of contention for playing time.

Madrid said in a statement it “reached a deal” with Hazard “whereby the player will leave the club as of 30 June 2023.”

Madrid did not mention if Hazard will move to another club.

Asensio, 27, had a contract that expired this month.

The club added that little-used striker Mariano was also leaving.

Madrid stars Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos all have contacts that expire at the end of the month.

