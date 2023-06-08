NEW LAWS: Guns, Botox, drones in Virginia | Gas tax hike in Maryland | Marijuana laws | Move Over law
Guzan secures 50th career clean sheet; Atlanta, LAFC play to scoreless draw

The Associated Press

June 8, 2023, 1:03 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Guzan made eight saves in the 50th clean sheet of his career to help Atlanta United play LAFC to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (6-4-8) has not won an away match against a Western Conference opponent since the 2019 season against Portland. LAFC (7-1-6) has yet to lose a match at home this season. The home side had won the three previous meetings between Atlanta and Los Angeles.

LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy earned his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Atlanta, which extended its unbeaten streak to five games, hosts D.C. United on Saturday. LAFC plays at the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

