Golden Spikes Winners

2023_Dylan Crews, of, Louisiana State
2022_Ivan Melendez, inf, Texas
2021_Kevin Kopps, p, Arkansas
2020_None
2019_Adley Rutschman, c, Oregon State
2018_Andrew Vaughn, 1b, California
2017_Brendan McKay, lhp/1b, Louisville
2016_Kyle Lewis, of, Mercer
2015_Andrew Benintendi, of, Arkansas
2014_A.J. Reed, inf-p, Kentucky
2013_Kris Bryant, inf, San Diego
2012_Mike Zunino, c, Florida
2011_Trevor Bauer, p, UCLA
2010_Bryce Harper, c, Southern Nevada
2009_Stephen Strasburg, p, San Diego State
2008_Buster Posey, c, Florida State
2007_David Price, p, Vanderbilt
2006_Tim Lincecum, p, Washington
2005_Alex Gordon, 3b, Nebraska
2004_Jered Weaver, p, Long Beach State
2003_Rickie Weeks, inf, Southern U.
2002_Khalil Greene, ss, Clemson
2001_Mark Prior, p, Southern California
2000_Kip Bouknight, p, South Carolina
1999_Jason Jennings, p-dh, Baylor
1998_Pat Burrell, 3b, Miami
1997_J.D. Drew, of, Florida State
1996_Travis Lee, 1b, San Diego State
1995_Mark Kotsay, of, Cal State-Fullerton
1994_Jason Varitek, c, Georgia Tech
1993_Darren Dreifort, p, Wichita State
1992_Phil Nevin, c, Cal State-Fullerton
1991_Mike Kelly, of, Arizona State
1990_Alex Fernandez, p, Miami-Dade South
1989_Ben McDonald, p, Louisiana State
1988_Robin Ventura, 3b, Oklahoma State
1987_Jim Abbott, p, Michigan
1986_Mike Loynd, p, Florida State
1985_Will Clark, 1b, Mississippi State
1984_Oddibe McDowell, of, Arizona State
1983_Dave Magadan, inf, Alabama
1982_Augie Schmidt, inf, New Orleans
1981_Mike Fuentes, of, Florida State
1980_Terry Francona, of, Arizona
1979_Tim Wallach, inf, Cal State-Fullerton
1978_Bob Horner, inf, Arizona State
