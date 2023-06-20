Giants play the Padres with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (35-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-32, second in the NL West) San…

San Diego Padres (35-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-32, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (0-0); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-6, 4.31 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -113, Padres -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

San Francisco is 40-32 overall and 19-17 at home. The Giants have a 21-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego has a 35-37 record overall and a 16-17 record in road games. The Padres have a 14-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a .287 batting average, and has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 14 walks and 28 RBI. Austin Slater is 12-for-23 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with a .284 batting average, and has 16 doubles, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 34 RBI. Manny Machado is 13-for-43 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .280 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Padres: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (arm), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (foot), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Padres: Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.