Giants play the Cubs after Pederson’s 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (27-36, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (32-31, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -118, Cubs -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs after Joc Pederson had four hits against the Cubs on Friday.

San Francisco has a 17-16 record in home games and a 32-31 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Chicago has a 27-36 record overall and a 12-20 record in road games. The Cubs are ninth in the NL with 70 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto ranks fifth on the Giants with 15 extra base hits (three doubles and 12 home runs). Blake Sabol is 8-for-34 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has a .284 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs. Seiya Suzuki is 10-for-37 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .274 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .188 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: J.D. Davis: day-to-day (hip), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Cubs: Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

