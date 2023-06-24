Giants meet the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-31, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (43-33, second in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-31, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (43-33, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (9-3, 3.10 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Giants: Ryan Walker (2-0, 1.56 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -168, Diamondbacks +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Francisco is 22-18 at home and 43-33 overall. The Giants have an 18-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Arizona has a 23-13 record in road games and a 46-31 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .437 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the majors.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Davis has 12 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has a .305 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 20 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs. Ketel Marte is 14-for-36 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .276 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (foot), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

