Giants aim to keep win streak going against the Dodgers

San Francisco Giants (36-32, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (39-30, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: John Brebbia (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants seek to keep a four-game win streak alive when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 22-11 record at home and a 39-30 record overall. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .455.

San Francisco has a 36-32 record overall and an 18-15 record on the road. The Giants are ninth in MLB play with 87 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .332 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 24 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. David Peralta is 13-for-31 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 11 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Giants. Patrick Bailey is 12-for-35 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Giants: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (hamstring), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Davis: day-to-day (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

