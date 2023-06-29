Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage Wednesday night to kick off the draft.

That may have helped keep the traditional booing of Bettman a bit quieter than usual. David Poile, the longest-tenured and winningest general manager in league history, is retiring Friday after overseeing the startup of the Nashville Predators as an expansion franchise in 1997.

Bettman then told fans they weren’t booing him up to their usual standards.

“You can do better than that,” Bettman said. As the boos grew louder, the commissioner said, “Now you’re talking.”

Bettman then introduced Nashville captain Roman Josi and retired Predators legend Pekka Rinne, an eighth-round pick in 2004, to present a gift. They brought out a blue Gibson guitar for Poile.

“You’re the reason this place is called Smashville, so from the bottom of our heart thank you very much,” Josi said to the man who brought him to Nashville as the 38th pick overall in 2008. “We hope you enjoy your retirement.”

Poile thanked Josi and Rinne for the gift and Bettman for the introduction. He noted he came to Music City in 1997 with a vision to make Nashville a successful hockey city.

Mission accomplished. Nashville hosted the 2016 NHL All-Star Game weekend, and the Predators reached the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and won the Presidents’ Trophy for the 2017-18 season. This is the second NHL draft hosted inside Bridgestone Arena; the first was in 2003.

The Predators also hosted a Stadium Series game in February 2022. Poile thanked Nashville’s fans for making Music City one of the NHL’s most successful and passionate towns.

“And as I pass the torch to Barry Trotz, I am very confident that the best is yet to come for the Nashville Predators,” Poile said. “May this year’s draft class enjoy great success. Good luck to all players and all the teams. Nashville, thank you for the greatest 26 years in my hockey career.”

POILE APPRECIATION NIGHT

Each team made sure to say something nice about Poile, which is easy to do for someone beloved throughout the league and at his 40th draft.

Keith Jones, now president of the Philadelphia Flyers, thanked Poile for selecting him in the seventh round in 1988. That was during Poile’s first stint as a GM, with the Washington Capitals.

This was Poile’s 26th draft with the Predators. Only Harry Sinden, with 28 drafts with Boston, and Lou Lamoriello, who oversaw 27 with the New Jersey Devils, had more seasons as general manager of a single NHL team.

Poile, 73, finishes his career leading NHL GMs with 3,075 games and 1,533 wins combined with Washington and Nashville.

GM AWARD

Jim Nill of Dallas took home the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year award. The honor was announced during the first round.

Nill received 12 first-place votes and was named on 25 of 40 ballots, finishing with 91 points. Don Sweeney of Boston was second, tying Nill with 12 first-place votes and getting 83 points. Florida GM Bill Zito was third, followed by Tom Fitzgerald of New Jersey and Seattle’s Ron Francis.

The Stars reached the Western Conference Final for the second time in four seasons and finished with 108 points. That was their highest total since 2015-16. Nill just marked 10 years in April since being hired as the Stars’ general manager. He won this award for the first time after being third twice before.

GOALIE APOLOGIES

First, Montreal goaltender Carey Price forgot the last name of the Canadiens’ first selection at No. 5 overall and needed help finishing the selection of defenseman David Reinbacher.

Price apologized on social media, calling his gaffe “embarrassing.”

Reinbacher called it a small shock.

“I guess they said it was a joke or something or it was planned,” Reinbacher said. “I’m just happy to get picked by the Montreal organization.”

Then a former goalie had his own issues. Pekka Rinne, who has his own statue in front of Bridgestone Arena for his Predators career, could blame the loud crowd of fans on the plaza outside the draft.

Rinne joined Nashville captain Roman Josi in announcing the Predators’ second draft selection of the first round at No. 24. Rinne had no issue with the first name of Trevor, only to pause before saying Molendyk. Rinne made sure to apologize to Molendyk personally later.

FAMILY CONNECTIONS

Two players selected in the first round have fathers who played in the NHL, and defenseman Oliver Bonk and forward Gabriel Perreault wound up going back-to-back.

Philadelphia took Bonk at No. 22. His father, Radek, was a first-round pick by Ottawa at No. 3 overall in 1994. They became the seventh father-and-son duo each selected in the first round of a draft over the last five years.

Perreault followed in a serious family tradition when the New York Rangers took him at No. 23. His father Yanic played 14 seasons from 1993-94 to 2007-08, and his brother Jacob was the 27th pick overall in the 2020 draft by Anaheim.

INTERNATIONAL FLAVOR

The NHL keeps looking around the world for talent, and teams selected 14 players born outside North America in the first round. That’s a small dip from the 17 taken a year ago.

Canada led all countries with 13 first-rounders, followed by Sweden with six and the United States with five.

HE SAID IT

Left wing Zach Benson, the 13th selection by Buffalo, was asked if he had done any karaoke while in Music City. He made clear he’s not a good singer, but he knows the song he’d choose if forced onto a stage.

“I’d have to say ‘Tequila’ because it’s only one word,” Benson said.

