French policeman left in a coma by German hooligans at 1998 World Cup to attend Germany vs. France

BERLIN (AP) — The French policeman who was left in a coma following a brutal beating from German soccer hooligans during the 1998 World Cup is to attend a friendly between the two nations in September.

Daniel Nivel accepted an invitation to attend the match in Dortmund on Sept. 12, the German soccer federation said on Tuesday, almost 25 years to the day after the near-fatal attack.

German chancellor Helmut Kohl called it “a national scandal” at the time.

On June 21, 1998, a group of 30 German hooligans beat Nivel in Lens, leaving him in a coma for six weeks and with other injuries from which he never recovered. Nivel was paralyzed on one side of his body, lost his sense of smell and taste, and lost sight in one eye.

“The attack on Daniel Nivel 25 years ago is one of the darkest chapters in German soccer history,” federation president Bernd Neuendorf said. “I am moved by Daniel Nivel’s courage to face life and the brave attitude of his wife Lorette.”

Neuendorf said he was very pleased that the Nivels accepted his personal invitation to attend the match and the federation will give them “a very warm welcome to Dortmund.”

The federation said it will host a week-long series of events to highlight the issue of soccer-related violence from Sept. 5.

“The theme week is intended to raise awareness of the problem of violence in soccer and to make it clear that soccer pitches are not above the law,” Neuendorf said.

Last month, a 15-year-old player from Berlin died after a post-match brawl involving a French team at an international youth tournament.

“It is the ultimate challenge to all of us to take a firm stand against violence — in soccer and in society as a whole,” Neuendorf said at the time.

