French Open Results

The Associated Press

June 11, 2023, 12:26 PM

Sunday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €23,115,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Novak Djokovic (3), Serbia, def. Casper Ruud (4), Norway, 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu, China, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (10), Canada, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

