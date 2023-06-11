French Open Results

Sunday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €23,115,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at…

Sunday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €23,115,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Novak Djokovic (3), Serbia, def. Casper Ruud (4), Norway, 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu, China, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (10), Canada, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

