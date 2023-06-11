French Open Results

Sunday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €23,115,000
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Novak Djokovic (3), Serbia, def. Casper Ruud (4), Norway, 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu, China, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (10), Canada, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.