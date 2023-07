French Open Results

Wednesday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €23,115,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at…

Wednesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €23,115,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev (22), Germany, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Casper Ruud (4), Norway, def. Holger Rune (6), Denmark, 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Beatriz Haddad Maia (14), Brazil, def. Ons Jabeur (7), Tunisia, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Coco Gauff (6), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu, China, def. Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova (15), Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (10), Canada, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (14), Taiwan, 6-3, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Tim Puetz, Germany, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, 7-5, 6-0.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

