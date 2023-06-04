French Open Results

Sunday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €23,115,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at…

Sunday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €23,115,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Karen Khachanov (11), Russia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7), 6-1.

Novak Djokovic (3), Serbia, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Lorenzo Musetti (17), Italy, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 7-5, 6-3, 6-0.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Elise Mertens (28), Belgium, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, def. Daria Kasatkina (9), Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (10), Argentina, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and John Peers, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Andreas Mies (12), Germany, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (5), Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Rafael Matos, Brazil, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (11), Germany, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu, China, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Kristina Mladenovic (9), France, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (6), Australia, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (11), China, 6-0, 6-3.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (16), Japan, 7-6 (1), 1-3.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk (13), Ukraine, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2.

Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (12), Mexico, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Taylor Townsend, United States, walkover.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Fabrice Martin, France, and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, def. Nicolas Mahut, France, and Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, and Marta Kostyuk (7), Ukraine, def. Storm Hunter and John Peers, Australia, 6-4, 5-7, 12-10.

