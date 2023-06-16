Florida 6, Virginia 5

Virginia Florida ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 5 8 5 Totals 34 6 9 6…

Virginia Florida ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 5 8 5 Totals 34 6 9 6 O’Frrll ss 5 1 2 2 Kurland 2b 5 0 0 1 O’Dnnll cf 3 0 1 1 Lngford cf 4 1 1 1 Gelof 3b 3 0 0 0 Cglnone 1b 4 1 1 0 Teel c 3 0 0 0 Rivera ss 4 0 0 0 Andrson 1b 3 1 1 0 Ropelle c 3 2 2 1 Saucke rf 3 1 1 0 Heyman dh 4 0 1 1 Stephan dh 3 0 1 1 Shelnut rf/lf 4 0 1 0 Godbout 2b 4 1 1 0 Halter 3b 1 0 1 1 Ddawick lf 3 1 1 1 Thomas ph/3b-3b 1 1 0 0 Schkfer lf 2 0 0 0 Evans ph/rf-lf 2 1 2 1

E_O’ferrall. 2B_O’ferrall (19), Anderson (26), Riopelle (11), Evans (8). 3B_Didawick (5). HR_Langford (19), Riopelle (17), Evans (5). RBI_O’ferrall 2 (42), O’donnell (56), Stephan (35), Didawick (34), Kurland (47), Langford (49), Riopelle (66), Heyman (37), Halter (29), Evans (35).

Virginia 000 000 401 5-8-1 — 5 Florida 010 000 113 6-9-0 — 6

IP H R ER BB SO

Virginia Parker 6 4 1 1 3 1 Blanco 0 1/3 0 1 1 1 0 O’Cnnor 0 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 Berry L 1 2/3 4 4 4 2 2 Wolfolk 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Florida Sproat 6 1/3 5 3 3 3 7 Fisher 0 1/3 2 1 1 0 0 Neely W 2 1/3 1 1 1 1 1

