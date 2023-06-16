Florida 6, Virginia 5

|Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|
|O’Frrll ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Kurland 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|O’Dnnll cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lngford cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gelof 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cglnone 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Teel c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ropelle c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Saucke rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Heyman dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stephan dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Shelnut rf/lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Godbout 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Halter 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ddawick lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Thomas ph/3b-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Schkfer lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Evans ph/rf-lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
E_O’ferrall. 2B_O’ferrall (19), Anderson (26), Riopelle (11), Evans (8). 3B_Didawick (5). HR_Langford (19), Riopelle (17), Evans (5). RBI_O’ferrall 2 (42), O’donnell (56), Stephan (35), Didawick (34), Kurland (47), Langford (49), Riopelle (66), Heyman (37), Halter (29), Evans (35).
|Virginia
|000
|000
|401
|5-8-1
|—
|5
|Florida
|010
|000
|113
|6-9-0
|—
|6
|Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Parker
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Blanco
|0
|1/3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|O’Cnnor
|0
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Berry L
|1
|2/3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Wolfolk
|0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sproat
|6
|1/3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Fisher
|0
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Neely W
|2
|1/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
