Florida 24, LSU 4

|Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|51
|24
|23
|22
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|
|Kurland 2b
|3
|4
|2
|0
|
|Crews cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Lngford cf
|5
|4
|5
|6
|
|Kling ph/cf-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cglnone 1b
|6
|3
|3
|5
|
|White 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Fabian ph/1b-1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Mrrfeld ph/3b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera ss
|7
|2
|2
|1
|
|Morgan 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ropelle c
|6
|1
|2
|1
|
|Frey ph/rf-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyman dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dugas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Talbott ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beloso dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shelnut lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Trvnski c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Evans rf
|5
|3
|3
|5
|
|Jones c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Prevesk ph/rf-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jobert rf/1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Halter 3b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|
|Thmpson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nippolt ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pearson lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
E_Halter, White, Frey, Travinski, Thompson. 2B_Kurland (17), Langford 2 (28), Halter (9), Dugas (12). HR_Langford (20), Caglianone 2 (33), Riopelle (19), Evans 2 (8), Jobert (13). RBI_Langford 6 (55), Caglianone 5 (90), Fabian 2 (10), Rivera (72), Riopelle (68), Shelnut (28), Evans 5 (42), Halter (30), White (102), Morgan (51), Dugas (45), Jobert (46).
|Florida
|016
|105
|245
|24-23-1
|—
|24
|LSU
|120
|000
|001
|4-7-5
|—
|4
|Florida
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Waldrep
|2
|1/3
|4
|3
|3
|6
|2
|Purnell W
|1
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Fcrrtta S
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acknhsn L
|2
|1/3
|5
|6
|3
|1
|5
|Guidry
|1
|2/3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Collins
|1
|
|4
|5
|4
|0
|1
|Money
|1
|1/3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Little
|1
|2/3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Dutton
|1
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
