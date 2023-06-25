Florida 24, LSU 4

Florida LSU ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 51 24 23 22 Totals 32 4 7 4…

Florida LSU ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 51 24 23 22 Totals 32 4 7 4 Kurland 2b 3 4 2 0 Crews cf 3 2 2 0 Lngford cf 5 4 5 6 Kling ph/cf-cf 1 0 1 0 Cglnone 1b 6 3 3 5 White 3b 4 0 1 1 Fabian ph/1b-1b 1 0 1 2 Mrrfeld ph/3b-3b 1 0 0 0 Rivera ss 7 2 2 1 Morgan 1b 2 0 0 1 Ropelle c 6 1 2 1 Frey ph/rf-1b 1 0 0 0 Heyman dh 5 1 0 0 Dugas 2b 4 0 1 1 Talbott ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Beloso dh 2 0 0 0 Shelnut lf 5 2 2 1 Trvnski c 3 0 0 0 Evans rf 5 3 3 5 Jones c 1 0 0 0 Prevesk ph/rf-rf 1 1 1 0 Jobert rf/1b 3 1 1 1 Halter 3b 6 2 2 1 Thmpson ss 4 0 0 0 Nippolt ss 1 0 0 0 Pearson lf 2 1 1 0

E_Halter, White, Frey, Travinski, Thompson. 2B_Kurland (17), Langford 2 (28), Halter (9), Dugas (12). HR_Langford (20), Caglianone 2 (33), Riopelle (19), Evans 2 (8), Jobert (13). RBI_Langford 6 (55), Caglianone 5 (90), Fabian 2 (10), Rivera (72), Riopelle (68), Shelnut (28), Evans 5 (42), Halter (30), White (102), Morgan (51), Dugas (45), Jobert (46).

Florida 016 105 245 24-23-1 — 24 LSU 120 000 001 4-7-5 — 4

IP H R ER BB SO

Florida Waldrep 2 1/3 4 3 3 6 2 Purnell W 1 2/3 0 0 0 2 0 Fcrrtta S 5 3 1 1 0 2

LSU Acknhsn L 2 1/3 5 6 3 1 5 Guidry 1 2/3 2 2 1 1 2 Collins 1 4 5 4 0 1 Money 1 1/3 3 2 2 0 2 Little 1 2/3 4 4 4 2 1 Dutton 1 5 5 5 2 3

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.