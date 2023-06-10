Fever play the Mercury in non-conference action

Phoenix Mercury (1-4, 1-4 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (1-5, 1-4 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (1-4, 1-4 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (1-5, 1-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Fever host the Phoenix Mercury in out-of-conference play.

Indiana finished 3-15 at home last season while going 5-31 overall. The Fever averaged 18.0 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

Phoenix finished 15-21 overall a season ago while going 4-14 on the road. The Mercury averaged 81.1 points per game last season, 33.2 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

