European Champions League Champions

2023 — Manchester City 1, Inter Milan 0
2022 — Real Madrid 1, Liverpool 0
2021 — Chelsea 1, Manchester City 0
2020 — Bayern Munich 1, Paris Saint-Germain 0
2019 — Liverpool 2, Tottenham 0
2018 — Real Madrid 3, Liverpool 1
2017 — Real Madrid 4, Juventus 1
2016 — Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid won 5-3 on penalty kicks
2015 — Barcelona 3, Juventus 1
2014 — Real Madrid 4, Atletico Madrid 1, OT
2013 — Bayern Munich 2, Borussia Dortmund 1
2012 — Chelsea 1, Bayern Munich 1, Chelsea won 4-3 on penalty kicks
2011 — Barcelona 3, Manchester United 1
2010 — Inter Milan 2, Bayern Munich 0
2009 — Barcelona 2, Manchester United 0
2008 — Manchester United 1, Chelsea 1, Manchester United won 6-5 on penalty kicks
2007 — AC Milan 2, Liverpool 1
2006 — Barcelona 2, Arsenal 1
2005 — Liverpool 3, AC Milan 3, Liverpool won 3-2 on penalty kicks
2004 — Porto 3, AS Monaco 0
2003 — AC Milan 0, Juventus 0, AC Milan won 3-2 on penalty kicks
2002 — Real Madrid 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1
2001 — Bayern Munich 1, Valencia 1, Bayern Munich won 5-4 on penalty kicks
2000 — Real Madrid 3, Valencia 0
1999 — Manchester United 2, Bayern Munich 1
1998 — Real Madrid 1, Juventus 0
1997 — Borussia Dortmund 3, Juventus 1
1996 — Juventus 1, Ajax 1, Juventus won 4-2 on penalty kicks
1995 — Ajax 1, AC Milan 0
1994 — AC Milan 4, Barcelona 0
1993 — Marseille 1, AC Milan 0
1992 — Barcelona 1, Sampdoria 0, OT
1991 — Red Star Belgrade 0, Marseille 0, Red Star Belgrade won 5-3 on penalty kicks
1990 — AC Milan 1, Benfica 0
1989 — AC Milan 4, Steaua Bucharest 0
1988 — PSV Eindhoven 0, Benfica 0, PSV Eindhoven won 6-5 on penalty kicks
1987 — Porto 2, Bayern Munich 1
1986 — Steaua Bucharest 0, Barcelona 0, Steaua Bucharest won 2-0 on penalty kicks
1985 — Juventus 1, Liverpool 0
1984 — Liverpool 1, AS Roma 1, Liverpool won 4-2 on penalty kicks
1983 — Hamburg 1, Juventus 0
1982 — Aston Villa 1, Bayern Munich 0
1981 — Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 0
1980 — Nottingham Forest 1, Hamburg 0
1979 — Nottingham Forest 1, Malmo 0
1978 — Liverpool 1, Club Brugge 0
1977 — Liverpool 3, Borussia Moenchengladbach 1
1976 — Bayern Munich 1, Saint-Etienne 0
1975 — Bayern Munich 2, Leeds 0
1974 — Bayern Munich 4, Atletico Madrid 0 (after 1-1 tie)
1973 — Ajax 1, Juventus 0
1972 — Ajax 2, Inter Milan 0
1971 — Ajax 2, Panathinaikos 0
1970 — Feyenoord 2, Glasgow Celtic 1, OT
1969 — AC Milan 4, Ajax Amsterdam 1
1968 — Manchester United 4, Benfica 1, OT
1967 — Glasgow Celtic 2, Inter Milan 1
1966 — Real Madrid 2, Partizan Belgrade 1
1965 — Inter Milan 1, Benfica 0
1964 — Inter Milan 3, Real Madrid 1
1963 — AC Milan 2, Benfica 1
1962 — Benfica 5, Real Madrid 3
1961 — Benfica 3, Barcelona 2
1960 — Real Madrid 7, Eintracht Frankfurt 3
1959 — Real Madrid 2, Stade de Reims 0
1958 — Real Madrid 3, AC Milan 2, OT
1957 — Real Madrid 2, Fiorentina 0
1956 — Real Madrid 4, Stade de Reims 2
NOTES: Champions Clubs’ Cup 1956-92
