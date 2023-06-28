England midfielder James Maddison leaves Leicester for Tottenham on 5-year deal

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham completed the signing of England midfielder James Maddison from Leicester on Wednesday. Spurs entered advanced talks…

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham completed the signing of England midfielder James Maddison from Leicester on Wednesday.

Spurs entered advanced talks with the recently relegated Foxes earlier this week and secured Maddison in a deal worth 40 million pounds ($50 million) plus add-ons.

Maddison has agreed a five-year deal with the club and becomes new Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou’s third arrival of the summer.

The transfer of Maddison will represent a major coup for Spurs, who have been long-term admirers of the 26-year-old player.

During five largely successful years with Leicester, which won the FA Cup in 2021, Maddison made 203 appearances, scored 55 goals and produced 41 assists.

While Maddison was unable to prevent Leicester suffering a shock relegation to the second tier, he was still able to hit double figures for goals.

Leicester’s fight for survival saw the club turn down advances for Maddison in the January transfer window but it has now agreed for him to depart.

Maddison’s creativity and versatility will boost a Spurs squad that has lacked a player in his mold since Christian Eriksen left in 2020.

His arrival completes a busy couple of weeks for Tottenham, who made Dejan Kulusevski’s loan switch from Juventus permanent and signed Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Speculation over the future of Harry Kane continues, with Bayern Munich reportedly ready to submit a bid for Tottenham’s record goal-scorer.

