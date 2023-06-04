East Carolina tops Oklahoma 8-5 to reach championship round in Charlottesville Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Cam Clonch and Josh Moylan drove in two runs each and East Carolina defeated Oklahoma 8-5…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Cam Clonch and Josh Moylan drove in two runs each and East Carolina defeated Oklahoma 8-5 on Sunday in an elimination game at the Charlottesville Regional.

East Carolina (47-18) advanced to the championship round against regional host Virginia later in the day. Virginia needs one win and East Carolina two to reach the super regionals. Virginia beat ECU 2-1 on Saturday.

The Pirates got all their runs with a three-run third inning and five-run fifth against the Sooners.

In the third, Jacob Starling’s bunt single drove in one run, Moylan got an RBI on a bases-loaded groundout, and Clonch drove in a run with a single.

In the fifth, Carter Cunningham, Moylan, Clonch, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and Justin Wilcoxen drove in one run each with five consecutive hits.

Bryce Madron and Dakota Harris both went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Oklahoma (32-28). Madron hit a solo home run.

