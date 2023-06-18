Earthquakes, Timbers play to scoreless draw

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Daniel de Sousa Brito finished with four saves for San Jose, David Bingham saved two…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Daniel de Sousa Brito finished with four saves for San Jose, David Bingham saved two shots for Portland and the Earthquakes and Timbers played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

San Jose (7-5-6) remains unbeaten at home this season through nine matches with a 6-0-3 record. Portland (5-7-6), which was trying to win back-to-back matches for the first time this season, is 4-6-6 all-time at San Jose. The Timbers have yet to host San Jose this season. The Earthquakes are 0-12-4 all-time in Portland.

Daniel was shaken up in a head-to-head collision with teammate Tanner Beason with about 10 minutes remaining in regulation. Daniel finished the match after a 5-minute delay and was in goal when Dairon Asprilla’s shot bounced off the post in the second minute of stoppage time.

San Jose is off to its best start at home since 2002 when the Earthquakes opened with eight straight victories.

Portland held Jeremy Ebobisse in check. Ebobisse has scored 25 goals for San Jose since being traded from the Timbers in August of 2021. That leads the Earthquakes and it is six more than any Portland player has scored since the trade.

Portland returns home to host the Chicago Fire on Wednesday. San Jose travels to play the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

