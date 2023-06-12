Dutch club PSV Eindhoven hires Peter Bosz as coach to replace Van Nistelrooy

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Former Ajax coach Peter Bosz was hired to lead fellow Dutch team PSV Eindhoven on a…

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Former Ajax coach Peter Bosz was hired to lead fellow Dutch team PSV Eindhoven on a three-year deal on Monday.

Since leaving Ajax in 2017 after guiding the team to the Europa League final, the 59-year-old Bosz has coached German clubs Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen and most recently Lyon in France.

He hasn’t worked since being fired by Lyon in October.

Bosz replaces Ruud van Nistelrooy, who left PSV last month ahead of the final match of the season because he did not feel enough support within the team.

PSV finished in second place in the Dutch league behind Feyenoord and won the Dutch Cup. It was last Dutch champion in 2018.

“PSV has had periods in the past in which they dominated Dutch football,” Bosz said. “I want to revive those times.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.