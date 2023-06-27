Dodgers visit the Rockies to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (31-49, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (31-49, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-4, 2.72 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Rockies: Connor Seabold (1-3, 5.88 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -306, Rockies +247; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Colorado has an 18-20 record in home games and a 31-49 record overall. The Rockies have gone 10-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 19-19 on the road and 43-34 overall. The Dodgers have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .443.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 41 RBI for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 9-for-36 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 27 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 10-for-34 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .243 batting average, 9.43 ERA, outscored by 53 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .213 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.