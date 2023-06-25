Dodgers place Chris Taylor on the injured list and expect Max Muncy back vs. the Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers put outfielder Chris Taylor on the injured list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday,…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers put outfielder Chris Taylor on the injured list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, with a bone bruise in his right knee.

Taylor is batting .206 (34 for 165) with 11 home runs seven and 26 runs batted in 59 games.

“That’s not completely healed, and you can just see him compensating,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game against the Houston Astros on Sunday night. “And he’s as tough as anyone, so it just doesn’t look right.”

Third baseman Max Muncy is set to return from an injured left hamstring on Tuesday to begin a three-game series at Colorado.

Muncy, who has not played since June 11, is tied with Mookie Betts for the team lead with 18 home runs. His 45 RBIs are tied with Betts for third.

“Max looked really good,” Roberts said after Muncy took live at-bats Sunday. “Just talked to him briefly and I just can’t imagine him not being at third base on Tuesday. And then we’ll probably give him a day off that Wednesday, and then back in there (starting) on Thursday.”

With Taylor out, the Dodgers recalled infielder Yonny Hernández from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Hernández was acquired in a trade from Oakland for cash considerations in December. He made his Dodgers debut on April 19 against the New York Mets as a pinch hitter in a 5-3 loss.

