Dodgers bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-34, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (31-50, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.54 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Colorado has a 31-50 record overall and an 18-21 record in home games. The Rockies have a 23-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 20-19 record in road games and a 44-34 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 26-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-41 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 19 home runs while slugging .503. Will Smith is 9-for-34 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .236 batting average, 9.00 ERA, outscored by 53 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .216 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

