Diamondbacks open 4-game series against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (32-33, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (40-25, first in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday, 9:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (32-33, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (40-25, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Strahm (4-3, 3.61 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -113, Phillies -107; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Philadelphia Phillies to start a four-game series.

Arizona is 40-25 overall and 20-14 at home. The Diamondbacks are 16-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Philadelphia has a 13-22 record in road games and a 32-33 record overall. The Phillies are 12-6 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 13 home runs, 26 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .312 for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 13-for-34 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has a .312 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 21 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Trea Turner is 13-for-41 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .274 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.