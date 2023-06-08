Dallas plays Phoenix in conference matchup

Phoenix Mercury (1-3, 1-3 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (3-3, 3-0 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Phoenix Mercury (1-3, 1-3 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (3-3, 3-0 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays Dallas in Western Conference action Friday.

Dallas went 8-10 in Western Conference action and 8-10 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wings gave up 82.8 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

Phoenix finished 15-21 overall and 7-11 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Mercury averaged 81.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 84.1 last season.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

