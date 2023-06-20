Cunningham leads Phoenix against Las Vegas after 27-point game

Las Vegas Aces (10-1, 6-0 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-8, 1-5 Western Conference) Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (10-1, 6-0 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-8, 1-5 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Las Vegas Aces after Sophie Cunningham scored 27 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 89-71 loss to the New York Liberty.

Phoenix went 11-7 at home and 7-11 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Mercury averaged 81.1 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 32.9% from behind the arc last season.

Las Vegas finished 26-10 overall and 15-3 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Aces gave up 84.1 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (hip), Diana Taurasi: out (hamstring), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Aces: None listed.

