Cubs host the Phillies on home losing streak

Philadelphia Phillies (42-37, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (37-41, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (8-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -118, Cubs -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to stop their three-game home skid with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chicago has a 20-19 record in home games and a 37-41 record overall. The Cubs have hit 87 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 21-23 record on the road and a 42-37 record overall. The Phillies rank 10th in the NL with 85 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Phillies are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Kyle Schwarber ranks third on the Phillies with 30 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and 20 home runs). Brandon Marsh is 13-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (neck stiffness), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (finger), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

