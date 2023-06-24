Conforto drives in 4 runs to back Webb in the Giants’ 8-5 victory over the Diamondbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb got a look from Evan Longoria after his old San Francisco teammate’s second-inning home…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb got a look from Evan Longoria after his old San Francisco teammate’s second-inning home run and knew he’d be hearing about it for the rest of time.

Webb and the red-hot Giants still won the game, so there’s that.

Michael Conforto hit a pair of two-run doubles, Patrick Bailey homered to back Webb’s third straight winning start and the Giants beat the road-weary Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Friday night.

Webb (7-6) gave up four runs on five hits, struck out five with two walks in his latest gem. The Giants are 4-0 over his last four outings, winning for the 11th time in 12 games dating to June 11.

“I think that’s been a theme lately, no matter what happens in the game we’re always in it,” Webb said, recalling how it’s similar to the 2021 season when San Francisco won a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West. “That’s always a great feeling having that as a team, I think everyone always feels like they’re in it, that’s important.”

J.D. Davis hit a tying double in the fifth to make it 4-4 and chase Arizona right-hander Zach Davies (1-4), who lost his third straight start.

Corbin Carroll had an RBI groundout in the top of the fifth that briefly put Arizona ahead before Conforto came through again.

Longoria homered in the second against his former San Francisco club. But with runners on second and third and two outs in the eighth, Tyler Rogers retired Longoria on a called third strike to escape the threat. Camilo Doval pitched the ninth for his 21st save, getting shortstop Brandon Crawford’s beautiful diving stop and throw to first to end the game on Geraldo Perdomo’s sharp grounder.

“It was awesome. He’s just Brandon Crawford doing Brandon Crawford things,” Webb said. “It amazes me every time he goes out there and plays defense.”

The division-leading Diamondbacks — 2 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Giants — played three straight in Milwaukee then a makeup game in Washington before flying cross-country to the Bay Area.

Arizona spent Tuesday night in Milwaukee, Wednesday in Washington then Thursday in San Francisco before the series opener here.

“It was a little bit abnormal for us. We talk about being adaptable here and adjusting so when that trip got knifed in there we knew where it was on the schedule, we knew it was right before this trip,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “I was proud of our guys for not overlooking it because it would have been easy as kind of a trap game to just throw in the towel and get our butts kicked.”

Davies was done after allowing six earned runs on six hits over four innings, leaving him two innings shy of 100 for the year.

Before Friday, Arizona had won eight of its last nine road games and was 12-2 over its last 14.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring strain retroactive to Thursday. He had tested the leg earlier and experienced soreness, manager Gabe Kapler said. With a scan that didn’t show major damage, Kapler is optimistic for a short IL stint. Yastrzemski left Wednesday against San Diego with left hamstring tightness but had been expected to return within a couple of days after an MRI showed minor inflammation. … INF Isan Díaz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take his roster spot. … RHP Ross Stripling (strained low back) struck out 10 over four innings in a rehab outing with Class-A San Jose on Thursday.

UP NEXT

RHP Merrill Kelly (9-3, 2.90 ERA) pitches Saturday for the Diamondbacks one win from back-to-back double-digit win seasons and Arizona is 6-1 in his last seven starts. The Giants announced RHP Ryan Walker (2-0, 1.56) would start Saturday.

