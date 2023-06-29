Collier leads Minnesota against Seattle after 33-point outing

Minnesota Lynx (5-9, 4-4 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-10, 4-5 Western Conference) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Minnesota Lynx (5-9, 4-4 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-10, 4-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Storm -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Seattle Storm after Napheesa Collier scored 33 points in the Lynx’s 104-93 win against the Seattle Storm.

The Storm’s record in Western Conference games is 4-5. Seattle is second in the league averaging 9.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.9% from deep. Jewell Loyd leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range.

The Lynx are 4-4 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota gives up 83.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 104-93 on June 28, with Collier scoring 33 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is averaging 24.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Storm.

Collier is averaging 21.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Lynx: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

