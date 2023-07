College World Series Championship Scores

2023 – LSU 18, Florida 4, LSU wins series 2-1 2022 — Mississippi 4, Oklahoma 2, Mississippi wins series 2-0…

2023 – LSU 18, Florida 4, LSU wins series 2-1

2022 — Mississippi 4, Oklahoma 2, Mississippi wins series 2-0

2021 — Mississippi State 9, Vanderbilt 0, Mississippi State wins series 2-1

2020 — Canceled

2019 — Vanderbilt 8, Michigan 2, Vanderbilt wins series 2-1

2018 — Oregon State 5, Arkansas 0, Oregon St. wins series 2-1

2017 — Florida 6, LSU 1, Florida wins series 2-0

2016 — Coastal Carolina 4, Arizona 3, CCU wins series 2-1

2015 — Virginia 4, Vanderbilt 2, Virginia wins series 2-1

2014 — Vanderbilt 3, Virginia 2, Vanderbilt wins series 2-1

2013 — UCLA 8, Mississippi State 0, UCLA wins series 2-0

2012 — Arizona 4, South Carolina 1, Arizona wins series 2-0

2011 — South Carolina 5, Florida 2, SC wins series 2-0

2010 — South Carolina 2, UCLA 1, 11 innings, SC wins series 2-0

2009 — LSU 11, Texas 4, LSU wins series 2-1

2008 — Fresno State 6, Georgia 1, FSU wins series 2-1

2007 — Oregon State 9, North Carolina 3, OSU wins series 2-0

2006 — Oregon State 3, North Carolina 2, OSU wins series 2-1

2005 — Texas 6, Florida 2, Texas wins series 2-0

2004 — Cal State Fullerton 3, Texas 2, CSF wins series 2-0

2003 — Rice 14, Stanford 2, Rice wins series 2-1

2002 — Texas 12, South Carolina 6

2001 — Miami 12, Stanford 1

2000 — LSU 6, Stanford 5

1999 — Miami 6, Florida State 5

1998 — Southern California 21, Arizona State 14

1997 — LSU 13, Alabama 6

1996 — LSU 9, Miami 8

1995 — Cal State Fullerton 11, Southern California 5

1994 — Oklahoma 13, Georgia Tech 5

1993 — LSU 8, Wichita State 0

1992 — Pepperdine 3, Cal State Fullerton 2

1991 — LSU 6, Wichita State 3

1990 — Georgia 2, Oklahoma State 1

1989 — Wichita State 5, Texas 3

1988 — Stanford 9, Arizona State 4

1987 — Stanford 9, Oklahoma State 5

1986 — Arizona 10, Florida State 2

1985 — Miami 10, Texas 6

1984 — Cal State Fullerton 3, Texas 1

1983 — Texas 4, Alabama 3

1982 — Miami 9, Wichita State 3

1981 — Arizona State 7, Oklahoma State 4

1980 — Arizona 5, Hawaii 3

1979 — Cal State Fullerton 2, Arkansas 1

1978 — Southern California 10, Arizona State 3

1977 — Arizona State 2, South Carolina 1

1976 — Arizona 7, Eastern Michigan 1

1975 — Texas 5, South Carolina 1

1974 — Southern California 7, Miami 3

1973 — Southern California 4, Arizona State 3

1972 — Southern California 1, Arizona State 0

1971 — Southern California 7, Southern Illinois 2

1970 — Southern California 2, Florida State 1, 15 innings

1969 — Arizona State 10, Tulsa 1

1968 — Southern California 4, Southern Illinois 3

1967 — Arizona State 11, Houston 2

1966 — Ohio State 8, Oklahoma State 2

1965 — Arizona State 2, Ohio State 1

1964 — Minnesota 5, Missouri 1

1963 — Southern California 5, Arizona 2

1962 — Michigan 5, Santa Clara 4, 15 innings

1961 — Southern California 1, Oklahoma State 0

1960 — Minnesota 2, Southern California 1, 10 innings

1959 — Oklahoma State 5, Arizona 3

1958 — Southern California 8, Missouri 7, 12 innings

1957 — California 1, Penn State 0

1956 — Minnesota 12, Arizona 1

1955 — Wake Forest 7, Western Michigan 6

1954 — Missouri 4, Rollins 1

1953 — Michigan 7, Texas 5

1952 — Holy Cross 8, Missouri 4

1951 — Oklahoma 3, Tennessee 2

1950 — Texas 3, Washington State 0

1949 — Texas 10, Wake Forest 3

1948 — Southern California 3, Yale 1, Southern California wins series 2-1

1947 — California 8, Yale 7, California wins series 2-0

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.