Chicago hosts Los Angeles after Williams’ 21-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (7-8, 6-6 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (6-9, 2-7 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (7-8, 6-6 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (6-9, 2-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Courtney Williams scored 21 points in the Chicago Sky’s 80-63 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sky are 3-4 in home games. Chicago ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 81.1 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Sparks are 2-4 on the road. Los Angeles is ninth in the WNBA averaging 6.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 31.9% from deep. Karlie Samuelson leads the team averaging 1.5 makes while shooting 51.1% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sky won the last matchup 80-63 on June 28, with Williams scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alanna Smith is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Sky.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sparks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Sparks: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.