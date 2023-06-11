Cardinals square off against the Reds with series tied 1-1

Cincinnati Reds (30-35, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-38, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Cincinnati Reds (30-35, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-38, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (1-4, 3.92 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-1, 5.97 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -136, Reds +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

St. Louis is 27-38 overall and 13-17 at home. Cardinals hitters have a collective .425 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

Cincinnati is 30-35 overall and 13-17 on the road. The Reds have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .333.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .284 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 19 doubles and 10 home runs. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-36 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads the Reds with eight home runs while slugging .483. Matt McLain is 14-for-44 with three doubles, three triples and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Reds: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (wrist), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.