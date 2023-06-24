Live Radio
Cardinals scratch Flaherty from start Sunday in London and Hicks is out with illness

The Associated Press

June 24, 2023, 1:16 PM

LONDON (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty has been scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday because of hip tightness, manager Oliver Marmol said.

Flaherty (4-5, 4.95 ERA) had been set to face the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium. He has made 15 starts this season.

The 27-year-old Flaherty allowed 10 hits and six runs in each of his last two starts, though he got the win in the Cardinals’ 8-6 victory at Washington on Monday.

Sunday’s starter was still to be determined, Marmol said Saturday.

Reliever Jordan Hicks was unavailable because of illness. Hicks recorded the save in three straight wins this week.

Infielder Nolan Gorman also was ill but has limited availability.

