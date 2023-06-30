Cardinals place pitcher Jake Woodford on injured list with right shoulder strain

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Jake Woodford on the 15-day injured list Friday with a…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Jake Woodford on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder strain.

Woodford (2-2) worked 2 1/3 innings against Houston on Thursday, giving up four runs on four hits, including a home run, and walked two. He has a 5.67 ERA. The 26-year-old right-hander was also on the 15-day list in May with right shoulder problems.

The Cardinals recalled RHP James Naile from Triple-A Memphis to fill Woodford’s spot. Naile saw action in three games this season with St. Louis, allowing five runs, two earned, on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings. He also walked three and struck out one.

