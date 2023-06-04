Cardinals look to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals (25-34, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (30-27, second in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (25-34, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (30-27, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (4-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -154, Pirates +132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to break a three-game road losing streak when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 30-27 overall and 14-13 at home. Pirates hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

St. Louis has a 25-34 record overall and a 13-18 record on the road. The Cardinals have hit 80 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Pirates are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 17 doubles, three triples and seven home runs for the Pirates. Tucupita Marcano is 11-for-33 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Gorman is second on the Cardinals with 24 extra base hits (10 doubles and 14 home runs). Paul Goldschmidt is 13-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .258 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

