Cardinals host the Reds in first of 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (29-34, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (26-37, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Ben Lively (3-3, 3.03 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (2-7, 4.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -187, Reds +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds to start a three-game series.

St. Louis has gone 12-16 in home games and 26-37 overall. The Cardinals have hit 85 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

Cincinnati has a 29-34 record overall and a 12-16 record in road games. The Reds have a 19-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 18 doubles and 10 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 11-for-35 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with eight home runs while slugging .482. Jake Fraley is 9-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .182 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Reds: 5-5, .250 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (wrist), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

