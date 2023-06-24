Cardinals host the Cubs to start 2-game series

Chicago Cubs (36-38, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (31-44, fifth in the NL Central) London; Saturday,…

Chicago Cubs (36-38, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (31-44, fifth in the NL Central)

London; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (7-2, 2.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-1, 5.56 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -134, Cardinals +113; over/under is 13 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals begin a two-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

St. Louis is 31-44 overall and 13-21 in home games. The Cardinals are 19-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has a 16-21 record in road games and a 36-38 record overall. The Cubs have a 21-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 20 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .287 for the Cardinals. Dylan Carlson is 10-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 11 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Cubs. Mike Tauchman is 12-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .265 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Dansby Swanson: day-to-day (wrist), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

